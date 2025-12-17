Welcome to Austin

The Local's Guide Map
Some folks love a list, other folks love a map. We worked with our friends at Corner to plot all our recs for the cartographically inclined. Open on web or download the mobile app to save to your phone.DIRECT LINK
Whether you're a first-timer or a festival veteran, we've got everything you need to make SXSW 2026 your best one yet. We've curated essential guides to help you nail every detail—from securing the perfect accommodations steps from programming and mastering downtown transportation to discovering the city's best dining spots and so much more. Consider this your ultimate guidebook to experiencing the best of Austin while at SXSW with confidence and ease.
Where To Stay
Once you've secured your badge and your trip to Austin is booked, it’s time to decide where to lay your head.
The Local's Guide to Downtown Austin and South Congress
Everything you must do and see while downtown.
The Local's Guide to Exploring Austin Outside of Downtown
How to live life to the fullest in the Live Musical Capital of the World.
Getting Around Downtown
No horse? No problem. We've got the best tips to make your journey from one destination to the next even faster.
Apps We Recommend
Download these apps for the easiest SXSW ever.
Packing Guide for Film Lovers
Fashion tips and packing advice from trusted experts.
Packing Guide for Music Lovers
Fashion tips and packing advice from trusted experts.
Packing Guide for Innovation Attendees
Fashion tips and packing advice from trusted experts.
