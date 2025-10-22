Where To Stay

Where to Hang Your Hat in Austin
SXSW’s 40th edition is going back to its roots: a campus-style event at venues across downtown Austin. From March 12–18, 2026 the city will be buzzing with visitors hopping from film screenings and technology workshops to panel discussions where innovators will discuss the future of every industry under the sun.
Once your badge is secured and transportation to Austin is booked, it’s time to figure out where to lay your head. Many Austin hotels will serve as venues for the SXSW Innovation Conference, SXSW Film & TV Festival & Conference, and SXSW Music Festival & Conference, so we’ve created the ultimate rundown for badgeholders looking to be in the middle of the action. Whether you want to pass by Keynote Speakers in the lobby, check into a room that’s steps from concert stages, or plan to take some time to explore our great city while you’re in town, you’ll find the perfect spot in this guide to the best hotels to book for SXSW 2026 in Austin.
SXSW Housing partners with the best hotels closest to official SXSW venues and the surrounding Downtown Austin area. Registrants have exclusive access to the lowest rates at these hotels during SXSW, only when booking through SXSW Housing. Our full hotel inventory (hotels that are hosting programming and those nearby) can only be accessed after registration, through the custom booking link provided via email or through your SXSW Cart.
We’ve compiled various resources to help you easily plan your attendance. The Hotel Availability page is the official list of partnered hotels and their details. The Travel page provides resources for domestic and international travel. The Reservation Policies will help answer all of the “fine print” questions you may have before booking.
Downright Austin
As the SXSW Music Festival & Conference’s clubhouse location, this vibrant 367-room hotel will be the epicenter for all things tunes during the festival. From live performances and demo listening sessions to mentoring events and roundtable discussions, it’s also the perfect spot to access most of our music venues by foot or a quick rideshare. So check into the new Downright Austin hotel and you’ll be at the center of the action in a blush-pink room adorned with cowboy prints and other kitschy decor.
Hilton Austin
Who says you can’t mix business and pleasure? Located just steps from music festival venues, the Vox Media podcast stage, and the SXSW EDU Hub, the Hilton Austin hotel is perfect for cultural chameleons who want to see Innovation and Music lovers who also want to explore the other parts of the festival. With well-appointed rooms, two restaurants, and a rooftop pool overlooking the city, it’s not a bad place to lay your head either. Just keep your eyes peeled—the Hilton Austin is also the site of keynote sessions, so you never know who you’ll see passing through the lobby.
Fairmont Austin
Those with a taste for the top of the line will feel right at home at the Fairmont Austin hotel. This luxurious hotel stretches high above Austin where every sleek room has an exceptional view and other amenities include a world-class spa and multiple restaurants on site. During the festival, SXSW programming will match the hotel’s glossy interiors by serving as the home base for extended reality experiences so hotel guests will have easy access to trailblazing technology and never-before-seen products just outside their rooms.
JW Marriott Austin
JW Marriott Austin will be the homebase for Conference Tracks centered on technology & AI, startups, health, and cities & climate, so the hotel’s spacious guestrooms are perfect for SXSW Innovation Conference attendees who want to dive into those topic areas. It also plays host to SXSW Pitch, drawing the most ambitious entrepreneurs behind exciting technologies from around the world (and a room full of equally curious, forward-thinking guests) to the hotel.
Austin Marriott Downtown
For those planning to attend Conference Tracks for brand and marketing, the creator economy, design, or sports and gaming, look no further than the Austin Marriott Downtown hotel. This centrally located property will be a great pick for innovation badgeholders, and the hotel’s cabana-clad rooftop pool and island-inspired bar Zanzibar offer an opportunity to kick back between sessions.
Omni Austin Hotel Downtown
The Paramount Theater, a 110-year-old Austin landmark, and the surrounding area will serve as the neighborhood for SXSW Film & TV Festival & Conference. So get a front row seat by checking into one of the OMNI Austin Hotel Downtown’s plush rooms. The 19-story hotel will host panel events, mentor sessions, and roundtables featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, plus emerging talent who will take over your screens in the coming years.
The LINE Austin
Some attendees use SXSW as a jumping off point for exploring all that Austin has to offer—and it’s easy to see why. The festival takes place in the heart of downtown Austin, so it’s easy to hop from conference events to the city’s hottest barbecue restaurants, music venues along South Congress Avenue, and other downtown draws. All that and more is easily accessible from The LINE, a chic hotel along Lady Bird Lake where you can take in views from the roof or head outside for a morning run along the water.
Thompson Hotel
Located at the center of the SXSW campus, the Thompson Austin is a great pick for any attendee. Catch a screening of a buzzy new film just steps from the hotel’s lobby, attend a brand session on site, or get your hands on the latest tech during an Innovation event down the street. No matter what brings you to SXSW, this centrally located hotel has modern, stylish rooms that offer a great place to rest up between sessions.
Courtyard Austin
This year’s Workshop Center will be at the Courtyard Austin Downtown. Conveniently located at the heart of the SXSW campus, the hotel will host hands-on sessions for badgeholders who want their SXSW experience to be fully immersive. Check into one of the hotel’s 270 rooms to score a prime location that’s close to all the action.
Stephen F. Austin Royal Sonesta Hotel
Once you’re on the ground for the festival, it will be easy to see just how much this city has evolved since the Stephen F. Austin Royal Sonesta Hotel was the first high-rise hotel here in Austin. This year, the hotel serves as the bustling hub where SXSW hosts the Filmmakers Lounge and various Film & TV happy hours throughout the week. Located just a few steps away from the historic Paramount Theatre, the storied elegance of the hotel is the perfect place for film aficionados to raise a glass in between world premieres and lay their head down at night.
