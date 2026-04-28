For 40 years, March in Austin becomes the home of the global creative industries. It’s where the world gathers to see what’s next in tech, film, and music, and as SXSW continues to grow and evolve, so does our footprint.

SXSW London isn't just a satellite event; it’s a landmark European festival built around east London’s city environment, culture, and backdrop of innovation. Here is everything you need to know about what makes the London edition a must-see experience.

Where History Meets the Future

SXSW London takes over the historic and vibrant streets of Shoreditch in East London. London offers a unique festival experience: where centuries-old architecture sits alongside cutting-edge tech hubs. You’ll be moving between 20+ grassroots venues from the Truman Brewery to Shoreditch Townhall, all located just a stone's throw from the city’s financial district and seat of government. It’s a festival that feels like the city itself: expansive, diverse, and overflowing with ideas.

Every Industry, All in One Place

SXSW has always been about the “convergence” of the tech, film and music industries, and London takes this to the next level by bringing the worlds of politics and finance into the mix. Given its location, SXSW London acts as a bridge between creative innovators and policymakers. Our program is packed with high-level roundtables, mentorship sessions, and curated meetups where innovation and capital meet European policy and creativity. We aren't just discussing the future; we’re talking to the people who regulate and fund it.

The Program (And How to See It)

From deep dives into AI and life sciences to the next breakthrough in independent cinema and global music, the breadth and scope of the London program is vast. Based on six forward-looking themes including Society Rewired, AI As the New Power Structure, Living Longer Living Better, Futurism in Practice, Culture Can Save Humanity and Creativity in the Algorithmic Age. The program leans into the same DNA that makes London a global pacesetter.



To experience all there is to offer, check out which Pass Options suit your journey — after all, at SXSW London, they’re passes, not badges:



The Platinum Pass: An all-access pass to the entire festival but fast-tracked. Enjoy priority entry to Keynotes and screenings, exclusive access to the Platinum Lounge, and book must-see sessions in advance.

An all-access pass to the entire festival but fast-tracked. Enjoy priority entry to Keynotes and screenings, exclusive access to the Platinum Lounge, and book must-see sessions in advance. The Festival Pass: Full access to the conference, music showcases, and screen premieres. Whether you're scouting for the next big startup at Venture Spotlight or discovering your new favourite band this pass ensures you don't miss a thing.

Full access to the conference, music showcases, and screen premieres. Whether you're scouting for the next big startup at Venture Spotlight or discovering your new favourite band this pass ensures you don't miss a thing. The Screen Industry Pass: For Film and TV industry professionals and creatives, dedicated networking sessions and mentor workshops. Access the screen track, entry to the screen festival, screenings and industry parties.

For Film and TV industry professionals and creatives, dedicated networking sessions and mentor workshops. Access the screen track, entry to the screen festival, screenings and industry parties. The Music Industry Pass: Your backstage pass to the future of music. Access select talks, exclusive industry-only sessions and parties, professional networking events. Connect with the creators and distributors breaking new ground in music.



Explore Pass Options Here





From Kings to Creators

While London is a newer edition to the SXSW family, it has already made its mark. Last year, SXSW London was honoured to welcome His Majesty King Charles III. This underscores the festival's importance to the UK’s cultural landscape. When you attend, you’re joining a global community that includes world-class actors like Idris Elba, tech pioneers like Sir Demis Hassabis and global leaders who recognize London as a new frontier for discovery.



A Global Meetup

London is often referred to as "the world in one city," and SXSW London reflects this. We are expecting attendees from over 100 different countries, representing over 450 of the world’s most disruptive startups and influential companies including Google, Tencent, Nestle and Rakuten. A hallmark of the London event is our "Houses,” dedicated spaces hosted by different nations including the Netherlands and the UK and brands that act as cultural embassies within the festival. With over 1,000 companies and 50+ countries represented, the networking opportunities are truly international. To make the journey easier for our global community, we offer comprehensive Group Booking options.



5–9 Passes: Save up to £390 per pass

10–19 Passes: Save up to £455 per pass

20+ Passes: Save up to £520 per pass



London is the European chapter of the Austin experience. It’s a chance to see the industries and be inspired by the voices you love through a European lens in a city that never stops moving.



Explore Registration & Group Rates for SXSW London 2026