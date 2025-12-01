The Local’s Guide to Exploring Austin Outside of Downtown

There’s the old adage “Keep Austin Weird,” which is just another way of highlighting where the interesting things are.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of places to enjoy if you have some extra time to venture outside of our Creative Village while you’re in town. (We’ll continue to update this list throughout the year.)

North University Area

Hole in the Wall One of the longest standing bars and clubs for touring bands and music legends to perform and hang with locals in a space that Doug Sahm called the spot for being able to “get down to the nitty gritty.” Crown & Anchor A longstanding Longhorn bar just a stones throw from the UT campus, Crown & Anchor quietly serves up one of the most delicious and classic burgers in Austin. Plus, with one of the largest craft beer selections (and cheapest) in the North University area, this is the sports bar where its easy to lose track of time. Posse East It’s not uncommon to hear that fans of Crown & Anchor don’t go to Posse East, and vice versa (they’re so close in distance to one another, you can walk to both and decide which one you prefer). If you ask Peter Lewis, our Chief Commercial Officer here at SXSW, you already know which one he’s going to choose. Harry Ransom Center Wanna take a closer look at Harry Houdini’s iconic magic cape? See Lorne Michael’s entire SNL collection, from his early writing to costumes of the iconic characters that shaped the show over 50 years? Maybe you just want to see Truman Capote’s personal snake venom kit, which he carefully decoupaged. Whatever your reason, the archive, library, and museum at UT Austin is free and open to the public. Make an appointment for the reading room here.

Ellsworth Kelly Chapel For fans of master artist Ellsworth Kelly, go spend a few moments inside of the late artist’s last work of architecture, a chapel-like space full of light and perfect for a few moments of quiet. The chapel is located at the Blanton Museum on the UT Austin campus. Skyspace—The Color Inside Artist James Turrell has been creating color installations that change your notions of space long before Drake’s Hotline Bling video. Just head over to the William C. Powers, Jr. Student Activity Center rooftop on the rooftop at UT Austin to see what we mean. Sit inside his naked-eye color observatory for a jaw-dropping experience that’s free and open to the public. Just make sure to book your reservation in advance. LBJ Presidential Library Located on the UT Campus, a visit to the LBJ Presidential Library includes stepping inside the full scale replica of his oval office and an opportunity to learn more about how the 36th President of the United States signed over 200 landmark laws in just five years.

Hyde Park/North Loop

Terrible Love The coffee shop where you know the iced matcha latte and the cold brew is excellent, and a place where if you feel like ordering something experimental, the grapefruit brown sugar latte is a must try. First Light Bookstore If you haven’t already purchased one of the Wildsam guides (the one to Austin is legit), just go to First Light, owned by the Wildsam founder and peruse the various sections for a highly curated selection of great reads. Grab a coffee and sit outside under the oak trees and people watch or hang out until dinner time and enjoy their happy hour menu if you’re killing time before All Day Pizza or Bureau de Poste opens for dinner next door. All Day Pizza Easily some of the best New York-style pizza in Austin, All Day has long lines that are well worth the wait. Order the slightly tangy, slightly sweet G&T while you wait in line and if you can’t decide on which slice to order (because they’re all good), order the pizza sampler. Tiny Grocer Think a fancy grab and go bodega plus the perfect place to order a sandwich and a latte and work on your laptop before you need to hop to your next meeting. Breakaway Records The best record shop known for specializing in 45s and amazing stereo gear for DJs, audiophiles and sound nerds of all kinds.

Crestview

Lala’s Little Nugget Maybe it’s the fact that it’s been Christmas at Lala’s Little Nugget every day of the year since 1972, or that this is a dive bar where a juke box still exists. Explaining why a dive bar is great is an elusive thing that bodes the saying “you just had to be there.” Top Notch Whether you just want to come here to see where Linklater filmed that Dazed and Confused scene where Matthew McConaughey said “I love those redheads, man!” or you just want to sit at a drive in eating fried okra with a side of ranch, we get it.

East Side

Palomino The cutest coffee shop hidden inside a strip mall that also sells very cute Southwestern home goods to fit into your carry on. Nixta Taqueria This east Austin taqueria has laid back counter service and mind blowing nixtamalized corn of heirloom varieties that’s the superstar across nearly every dish, especially the duck carnitas taco, which is served up on pink heirloom corn tortillas. Comadre Panaderia Award-winning Mexican-inspired bakery with a rotating weekly list of incredible Mexican pastry classics with a modern twist. Plus, it’s next door to Nixta Taqueria and down the street from Community Garden (so you could start here for breakfast, wind up at Nixta for lunch, and head to Community Garden for a late afternoon coffee). Community Garden It’s not often you ask yourself “What do I need right now? An acai bowl, an iced coffee, or an orange wine” and yet somehow, this is the place that answers yes to all. Mercado Sin Nombre Sure, the line is notoriously long, but when there’s masa twinkies and award-winning burritos filled with chile colorado, say yes. Cuantos Tacos Cuantos has some of the best Mexico-City style tacos in Austin in a food truck at Arbor Food Park on the east side. Memorize this: suadero and carnitas tacos (and don’t skip on the side of beans). Discada There’s only one kind of tiny taco here, a heavenly combination of pork, beef, and vegetables that’s cooked on a large disc-like wok (a.k.a. discada) and topped with cilantro, onion, and pineapple. Franklin BBQ Do we even need to tell you why to go here? Bring a lawn chair, wait in line and try one of the best bbq briskets in the state.

La Barbecue La Barbecue’s origins stems from a long family history of Texas BBQ titans, and the proof is in the peppery brisket that’s easily one of the best in town. Micklethwait A bit of a tongue twister of a name brings the unexpected to the bbq game with inventive sides like their lemon poppyseed coleslaw, jalapeno cheese grits that taste like pimento cheese, and tender as all get out pork ribs to sop up all the last bits of chili beans. Canje A super fun, lively and cozy restaurant where traditional meets modern Caribbean food, with delicious cocktails, mouth-watering dishes like the jerk chicken and wild boar pepperpot with crispy homemade roti. Joe’s Bakery and Coffee Shop Breakfast and lunch classic Tex Mex/Mexican diner where the servers are already refilling your coffee before you look up. It feels like Austin’s living room, where locals have been gathering since 1962. Oseyo A Korean spot for a sit-down meal that involves everything from bibimbap to bulgogi with homemade chili paste, Korean fried chicken, and more. The White Horse If Dwight Yoakam and David Lynch had a country western baby. Walk inside to see a variety of country bands perform to a crowd that is two-stepping in Tevas, birkenstocks, and Lucchese cowboy boots. Lolo Maybe it’s their tagline, “I’ve got friends in Lolo places” that makes this natural wine bar (with a gigantic outdoor patio) feel like the perfect oasis for a glass of wine between sets at Hotel Vegas next door. Suerte An award-winning Mexican restaurant that centers local Austin produce and homemade nixtamalized masa. Whistlers Bar The bar to head to after a delicious dinner next door at Suerte. Head upstairs to the tiny award-winning mezcal tasting room (open Thursday to Saturday) to try some of the most delicious mezcals you can find in Austin. Take Heart The store where locals from all over the city come for the $4 Japanese incense and leave with birthday and housewarming gifts that span from beautiful ceramics to jewelry, candles, and more.

South Austin

Broken Spoke Chicken-fried steak, line dancing dance lessons, and live country music in one of the last standing true Texas dancehalls in the entire state. Need we say more? End of an Ear Whether you’ve heard of End of an Ear from witnessing The All-American Rejects pick out their favorite records there or just need to find rare used records, this is your go to find some of the best vinyl in town. Viva Day Spa The spa that’s known for one of the best Swedish massages in town and has multiple locations all over Austin. Matt’s El Rancho If you’re on the hunt for classic Tex Mex queso, it would be weird not to include one of the largest Tex Mex restaurants in town. The 500+ seat restaurant is loud, the margaritas are stiff, and you’ll likely rub elbows with sororities and big family gatherings. Don’t leave before ordering the Bob Armstrong dip, a bubbling mixture of queso, ground beef and guacamole. Tiki Tatsuya Don’t let the fake travel bureau exterior fool you. Step inside to a space that feels like Rain Forest cafe took a vacation where pu pu platters, Hawaiian shirts, and delicious tiki drinks are essential to the night ahead. Reservations in advance required. Leroy and Lewis A lot of great Austin restaurant origin stories begin with a food truck that grows in popularity so much so that it’s time to launch a brick and mortar. This Michelin-starred bbq restaurant is the place where flat iron steaks and beef cheeks coexist on a diverse menu that also includes vegetarian entrees that make you forget you’re in a bbq restaurant for a moment.

North Austin / North Lamar

Waterloo Records Imagining Austin without Waterloo Records would be like living in a Texan town where queso doesn’t exist. This iconic record shop has over 40 employees who are also musicians when they’re not stocking vinyl or well-researched music enthusiasts who will clue you into the next big artist you need to check out right now. BookPeople Step into Texas’ largest independent bookstore for a few minutes and look up to realize you’ve spent hours browsing the thoughtfully curated stacks (which includes unique sections like cyber history, the occult, and more). ByGeorge Chances are that actual movie stars who walk the SXSW red carpet in March can be found at ByGeorge when they pop into town. An Austin fashion and lifestyle store that’s been around since the late 70s, ByGeorge has become a runway worthy store specializing in brands like Loewe, Ganni, Jacquemas and The Row. Nature’s Treasures Maybe it’s the store’s simple tagline of “We rock,” but they’re not wrong. What was once the store’s owner Karen Richard’s hobby that started small in the 1980’s grew into a gigantic crystal shop that’s keeping Austin’s chakras in check, no matter how big our tiny town turned city gets.

West Austin