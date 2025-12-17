By now, you’ve probably heard about our plans for transforming Downtown Austin into a global, week-long village for creatives and innovators during SXSW 2026. To make the most of your time during SXSW, we put together this convenient guide to navigating it all. With the help of our official shuttle service and other transportation services, traveling around our Creative Village couldn’t be easier this year.

We highly recommend considering all other options before deciding to drive. With many street closures downtown, as well as heightened vehicle, scooter and foot traffic, driving can be an expensive and time-consuming endeavor as downtown parking ranges in both price and availability. Downtown Austin is busier than ever, and it's much safer and smarter to walk instead of drive.

Airport

For international and domestic air travel, the Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) offers flights daily. Transportation is available to and from the airport by taxi, charter, and public transportation.

SXSW Shuttle

The SXSW Shuttle is the free and most convenient way to get around downtown Austin when all of our festival events are taking place. This free circulating shuttle will run between most SXSW venues, so simply make your way to a shuttle stop, scan your credential upon boarding, and you’ll be on your way to thought-provoking sessions, immersive concerts, and first-look screenings.

Stops include Zach Theatre, Alamo Lamar, Paramount Theatre, Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park, Hotel Vegas, Shangri-La, ACL Live @ Moody Theater, and many more—so you’re never too far from a pick-up point. During SXSW EDU, the shuttle will be on-demand and ADA-only from 9 am to 7 pm and will stop at EDU venues, which includes the Downtown Marriott, Hilton, Westin, and the Courtyard by Marriott. Once SXSW is kicked off, the general shuttle route will run every 10-15 minutes every day of SXSW from 9 am to 2:30 am. SXSW is also offering two on-demand ADA shuttles equipped with mobility lifts for registrants with an accessibility credential and their companion.

Rideshare

Rideshare apps may come in handy for SXSW attendees to utilize when they’re first arriving in Austin or venturing beyond our venues downtown. Popular apps like Uber and Lyft are your best bets. Those visiting from outside of Austin may notice something new in the Uber app: Waymo. Austin is one of five cities where the fully autonomous car service is bookable right in the app. (Just be sure to alter your settings if you want to see these options pop up alongside standard rides).

CapMetro Bikeshare

For a scenic and eco-friendly way to get around town, try CapMetro bikeshare. The service offers hundreds of electric, pedal-assist bikes that attendees can use to zip around the city during SXSW on more than 200 miles of bike lanes. Simply download the app on your phone and you’ll open a map of more than 75 stations where you can easily reserve a bike to get to your destination around Austin. Then dock the bike at any station upon arrival for a seamless trip from start to finish. Each ride costs a $2.50 base fee plus $0.25 per minute, or you can opt for a $10 day pass to get unlimited 30-minute trips. More Information »

Scooters

If you didn’t ride an electric scooter, did you even go to South By ? Once you locate a Lime or Bird scooter, scan the QR code on the handlebars to fire up the app and reserve it on your phone. Once you’ve reached your destination, the app will show where you can park—luckily you can drop off the scooter in most areas downtown and be on your way to the next SXSW event in no time.

CapMetro Bus and Rail

Austin also offers public transportation that attendees can utilize during SXSW. For just $2.50 per day, the service’s eleven high-frequency bus routes offer a convenient way to get around the entire city. Running from Leander all the way downtown, the city’s 32-mile rail route is much more limited, but it’s worth looking into if you plan to visit Q2 Stadium, the tree-lined streets of Hyde Park, or the buzzy shopping along North Loop during your trip. Purchase a pass through the CapMetro app ahead of time to avoid wasting time in the ticket queues. More Information »

Pedicabs

Whether you’re taking a short trip or just want to go back to basics, a pedicab is another great way to get around Austin.

Companies like Easy Rider Pedicabs, Austin Pedicab Company, and Movemint Bike Cab all operate around the downtown area, so you have plenty of options. Most pedicab services offer on-demand rides if you call the company or request a ride online—or simply scope out the street to find a driver and take off.