The SXSW Film & TV Packing List, According to Experts

Expert Advice to Be Red Carpet Ready

With screenings taking place across seven downtown Austin venues and thought-provoking discussions happening both on the stage and after the final credits, the SXSW Film & TV Festival & Conference packs a whole lot of excitement into just one week. While conference programmers handle bringing buzzy Hollywood premieres and exciting independent projects to the big screen, you’re going to need to bring along a few items to make the most of it. Claudette Godfrey, the festival’s Vice President and Director of Programming, has you covered with a packing list that chronicles everything from which shoes to wear to the best type of candy to slip into your bag for a pre-screening pick me up. From starting as a volunteer to now bringing the festival to life 20 years later, she’s collected some tips along the way. So check out the five festival essentials she always has on hand during SXSW, and get ready to sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Multiple outfit options

March temperatures typically hover around the 70-degree mark, but Godfrey describes Austin’s weather as “beautifully unpredictable,” so she suggests filling a suitcase with plenty of options. Sweaters and a light jacket are crucial as you traverse between outdoor venues and indoor theaters. “Texans love air-conditioning, and you’ll be queuing in outdoor lines, so pack layers,” says Godfrey. While you want to be ready for anything at SXSW, don’t stress about adhering to a strict dress code as you plot outfits for the week. “Remember, SXSW is come-as-you-are,” Godfrey says. “Austin’s vibe is eclectic and welcoming. Whether you want to be a style icon or rock your comfiest outfit, you’ll fit right in.”

A hat

Tossing a baseball cap or western-style hat into your bag is another no brainer. “It doubles as sun protection and a lifesaver for those rush-to-a-screening mornings when you don’t want to worry about your hair,” says Godfrey. If you forgot to bring your own hat from home, not to worry. Godfrey suggests snagging a useful souvenir at the merch trucks traversing between festival venues, which have great SXSW-branded hats.

Portable charger

No matter what brings you to SXSW, a portable charger is a non-negotiable. How else will you snap photos of celebrities and gush to all your friends back home about the screening you just left? “Your phone is your lifeline here for maps, schedules, a ride home at 4 am, once in a lifetime moments and memories you’ll want to capture,” she says. “Don’t let it die on you!”

Entertainer’s Secret Throat Relief Spray

While your vocal cords will get a break during screenings, a host of panels and other events ensure they’ll still get a workout during SXSW. To prepare for all that chatter, Godfrey swears by Entertainer’s Secret Throat Relief Spray. “Take it from someone who’s always hoarse after the first weekend; you’ll be cheering, shouting, networking, and singing along,” she says. “Stay hydrated and treat yourself to this vocal lubricant spray. I discovered it at the SXSW Music Trade Show almost 20 years ago and always have it on me now.”

Snacks