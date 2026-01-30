The Ultimate Packing Guide for SXSW Music Lovers

Everything You Need to Bring

A thousand artists, 50 different venues, seven days, and just one suitcase to fit everything you need to make the most of it. Packing for SXSW Music Festival & Conference requires some number crunching, but Berkli Johnson, a Music Festival Programmer, says it’s actually quite simple. “First of all, bring your appetite,” she says. “You need your appetite for music, food, drinks, everything because SXSW has it all.” But beyond the excitement, there are a few things attendees need to have in their suitcases, according to this Austin native who has attended SXSW since she was a kid and now has a hand in bringing artists to the stage. From comfortable clothes to concert essentials, here’s everything that she thinks SXSW Music Festival & Conference attendees should pack to bounce from stage to stage and take in all the tunes.

Crossbody Bag

Music festival goers need a simple bag to carry all their basics, along with merch and other souvenirs picked up along the way. SXSW’s bag policy differs across venues, so it’s best to play it safe when it comes to choosing a bag. Johnson suggests bringing a crossbody bag for a hands-free experience while wading through the crowd to see big-name acts or hustling over to a stage to see an exciting up and comer.

Sunscreen “Compared to other parts of SXSW, the music events are where you’re going to be spending a little more time outside,” Johnson says. The Community Concert Stage at Lady Bird Lake and the Radio Day Stage, which is curated by popular radio stations, are outdoors—and both venues are free and open to the public so other SXSW attendees can also stop by to catch a set between panels and workshops. While many outdoor events take place at night and some venues are indoors, some shows will take place under the Texas sun so packing a tube of sunscreen is a must.

Earplugs

SXSW will deliver epic music, but it’s up to you to protect your ears while you take it all in. That’s why Johnson suggests packing a pair of earplugs. “Earplugs are super crucial,” she says. “I never go to a show without them these days.” There are dozens of options, but Johnson likes brands like Loop and Reure offer earplugs that come in a canister so you can easily clip them to your badge and always have them at the ready.

Notebook

With so many musicians taking the stage throughout SXSW, it’s easy to lose track of the artists you see. Johnson says that bringing along a small notebook to jot down your favorite acts is a great way to record your memories—and offers a fun second opportunity too. “If you’re really into an artist, you can probably get an autograph as well because it’s really easy to go and talk to so many of the bands that are running around,” she says. “It’s totally possible to see someone one night, and then run into them at the bar the next night.”

Concert or SXSW merch