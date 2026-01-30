Your Packing Guide to SXSW Innovation Conference, According to Experts

Dressing for Successful Fun

SXSW Innovation Conference is unlike any other professional conference out there, so it requires a packing list that goes way beyond a few suits and a business card. “It’s a big mix,” Audrey Ullman, a conference programmer, says. “During the day, you’re networking and want to put your best professional foot forward, then you’re turning and going to something that’s purely fun.”

SXSW Innovation Conference fuses high-profile keynote speakers and robust networking sessions with laid-back opportunities to connect with other attendees, but Ullman’s packing list will have you covered at every event. She’s attended more than 15 SXSWs over the years, so here are all the must-have items that Ullman thinks every Innovation Conference attendee should stow away in their suitcase before heading to Austin.

Comfortable Shoes

Over seven days of testing out new technology and listening to keynote speakers, you’re going to get some steps in. In fact, Ullman says most attendees do a “Disney World-level” number of steps per day so wearing comfortable footwear is extremely important. This is not the time to break in your brand-new shoes or sport a fancy pair of heels—Ullman says she sees everything from Blundstones and worn-in cowboy boots to Nike Air Max 94s on attendees during the event. “It’s less about the Instagram shot and more about you not being distracted because your feet hurt while you’re sitting in hotel ballrooms all day.”

Portable Charger

All this activity also means your phone will be running in overdrive during SXSW. “You’re probably running Google Maps, you’re running our app, you’re running Uber,” Ullman says. “Your battery is gone.” SXSW Innovation Conference events take place in theater-style rooms without many places for charging. Even if you do find an outlet, hundreds of other attendees will be vying for that spot—so you’re better off tucking a portable charger into your bag.

Backpack

Spending the day at SXSW requires a fair number of accessories. Maybe you want to bring a laptop, plus all the chargers that go with it. Business cards and layers to bring your look from day to night also require some space. A backpack can keep all these essentials on hand throughout the day. If you’re worried the accessory will cramp your professional style, Ullman says don’t think twice. “This is not New York Fashion Week,” she says. “You can have a backpack and not look out of place, almost all of us do.”

Poster Tube

One of the most beloved events at SXSW is Flatstock, an art exhibition put on by nonprofit organization The Poster Institute. “My whole house is decorated with posters from Flatstock,” she says. Over the years, Ullman has brought home a vintage The Shining movie poster and other Texas-themed posters to serve as mementos from SXSW— and every year, hundreds of others do the same. So if you think you might do a bit of shopping, bring a poster tube to save the stress of squishing your new souvenir.

Trinkets to show off your personality