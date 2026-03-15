SXSW Pitch “Meet the Startups” Demo Session

Want to see creative product demonstrations by the innovative finalists at this weekend’s SXSW Pitch? Or maybe you want to hear more about the advancements in popular technology sectors from your favorite startups?

Now’s your opportunity to meet one-on-one with the 45 startups and 27 alternates – including the winners of the 9 categories, Best in Show, Best Speed Pitch, Best Bootstrapped, and Best Inclusivity – at the SXSW Pitch “Meet the Startups” in the Demo Session on Sunday, March 15, at 10:30 a.m. in Rooms F & G & H on the 3rd floor at the JW Marriott, 110 East 2nd Street.

View the list of 2026 winners and startups here.

For SXSW attendees, tech investors, influencers, and others, this “Meet the Startups” is the perfect venue to discover what inventive minds are creating around the nation and the world, as about one-quarter of the 45 finalists and 27 alternates are from outside the United States.

“We’re thrilled by the caliber of this year’s startup class and honored to put the spotlight on such outstanding companies. It’s especially rewarding to see SXSW Pitch continue to attract a diverse range of innovators to Austin Texas, and we’re excited for attendees to connect with them and discover how they’re shaping the future,” said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine.

The 732 companies that have participated in the SXSW Pitch since 2009 have proven their value to the global startup ecosystem. Numbers don’t lie, and they say the following:

More than 80% of past finalists have secured funding;

Past finalists have received in excess of over $22 billion in venture capital and exits; and

Of the 647 funded companies, 22% have been acquired by leading global firms such as Google, Apple, Meta, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Live Nation, OpenTable, Michelin, Constant Contact, and Harmon.

Some of our prestigious alumni include Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Tubemogul, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango. Come see who will add to this list. We hope to see you there!

SXSW Pitch is sponsored by KPMG, which goes far beyond the ordinary and the obvious to develop valuable insights that inform decisions, identify new opportunities and drive better, faster outcomes. Its diverse teams of industry professionals ask the right questions, see different perspectives, and uncover insights to bridge the gap between idea and execution. The result? Inspired innovation that works. KPMG firms operate in 143 countries and territories with more than 273,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world.