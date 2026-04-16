The event for creativity, discovery, and impact in the industries shaping the year ahead is back for another seven days in downtown Austin! Mark your calendar for March 15 - 21, 2027 and make this year the year you get involved with Innovation, Film & TV, Music, or Comedy. Or follow the lead of comedian, actor, and stand-up bass enthusiast Eric André and do all four. A reminder, presale closes Sunday, May 3, 2026. So if you are planning on joining us in 2027, lock in the lowest rates of the year now.
South By Southwest 2027 Dates Are Here
SXSW Conferences & Festivals | March 15 - 21, 2027
“SXSW continues to be the place where creative industries converge and new ideas take shape. In 2027, we’re bringing our global community together across education, film, music, technology, comedy, and culture for another week of discovery and collaboration.”
—Greg Rosenbaum, SVP of Programming
Innovation Conference
March 15 - March 20, 2027
"SXSW Innovation Conference is the global stage where technology, culture, and commerce collide. We don’t just track trends, we pressure-test them. 2027 is where big ideas debut, new voices rise, and the 'unexpected' becomes your next competitive advantage. Whether you’re competing in SXSW Pitch, meeting your future co-founder, or closing cross-industry partnerships, SXSW 2027 is the one event you can’t miss."
—Katie Perera, Director of Conference Strategy and Adam Wode, Director of Conference Programming
Speak at SXSW 2027 | Submit to SXSW Pitch
Submit your pitch to PanelPicker, open June 23, 2026.
Submit to SXSW Pitch, open June 23, 2026.
Film & TV Festival & Conference
March 15 - March 21, 2027
"In 2027, the SXSW Film & TV Festival & Conference will kick off seven days of high-energy, expertly curated, audience-friendly film and television projects on March 15. Starting on Monday, we invite you to cut loose and join us for what promises to be an epic week of screenings, discovery, after parties and networking opportunities. See you in Austin!"
—Peter Debruge, Director Film & TV Festival & Conference
Screen at SXSW 2027
Apply to screen your film or tv program. Applications open July 2026.
Music Festival & Conference
March 15 - March 21, 2027
"Music Festival & Conference is back for seven days and nights of discovery, development and networking. The only event where you can see what’s next in touring, genre, trends, music tech, and everything industry while also seeing hundreds of breakthrough artists from around the world."
—Brian Hobbs, VP Music Festival
Perform at SXSW 2027
Apply to be an Official Artist. Artist Applications open June 23, 2026.
Comedy Festival
March 17 - March 20, 2027
"Back for another four days, the Comedy Festival continues to use SXSW as its personal playground, letting today’s most exciting comics run amok. Catch hilarious stand-up, improv, podcasts, sketch, and storytelling, plus SXSW signature cross-over events and surprises featuring comedy icons and your new fave performers."
—Sam Schles, Director of Comedy
SEE YOU NEXT YEAR!
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