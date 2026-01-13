Announcing Over 300 New Showcase Artists For the 2026 SXSW Music Festival & Conference

South by Southwest is thrilled to announce that over 300 new Showcasing Artists have been invited to perform during the historic 40th year of the SXSW Music Festival running from March 12 to March 18. Mind-blowing musical talent from around the globe will be touching down for seven nights of memorable performances taking place all over downtown Austin at some of the most iconic clubs and venues in the country. In addition, new SXSW Music Conference programming and artist workshops are also being announced!

The latest mega wave of Showcasing Artists includes Deloyd Elze, an up-and-coming artist known for his unique “digital twang” sound, combining traditional American songwriting with experimental and electronic textures. Sitting at the crossroads of Black British culture, DJ AG joins the lineup representing the cutting edge of global pop and contemporary electronic music. Folk sensation Hannah Cohen brings her soothing sounds and cathartic vocals inspired by her time living in the Catskill Mountains. Chilean singer-songwriter Javiera Electra and performing artist Electra Hernández bring a raw, theatrical edge blending art-pop and experimental folk. MARCO PLUS brings his dynamic flow and sharp lyricism to Austin from hip-hop mecca Atlanta, Georgia. Oscar Ortiz gives a modern spin on classic themes blending cumbia norteño, corridos, and Latin pop. Previously opening for Mannequin Pussy and Soccer Mommy, TTSSFU is stepping into the spotlight with her addictive combo of dreamy guitars and hazy vocals. Electronic alt-pop artist Sassy 009 will immerse the SXSW audience with a dreamy, euphoric sound all their own. Led by Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz, the legendary 8-piece punk band Gogol Bordello is also joining this year’s lineup. Previously announced artists Lola Young, BigXThaPlug and Fuerza Regina will be performing at Rolling Stone’s Future of Music showcase.

For the full list of Showcasing Artists announced to date, check out the link HERE!