Rolling Stone’s 2026 Future of Music Lineup Is Here

Attention all music fans! At last, it’s time to announce that Rolling Stone is set to make its triumphant return to Austin with the fourth annual Future of Music showcase, taking place March 12–14 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. This hotly anticipated event will bring standout performances from U.K. pop maven Lola Young, the groundbreaking Mexican American group Fuerza Regida, and Texas-based rapper BigXThaPlug to SXSW 2026. And that’s not all. Stay tuned for additional performers to be announced in the coming weeks to round out the festivities.

The Future of Music concert series also coincides with Rolling Stone’s Future of Music print issue, available in April. For the fourth annual Future 25 list, the knowledgable staff at music’s most legendary publication continue to spotlight artists who they feel best represent the future of music in 2026 and beyond.

Future of Music Showcase Schedule

Thursday, March 12 | Lola Young

Friday, March 13 | Fuerza Regida

Saturday, March 14 | BigXThaPlug

General on-sale for tickets begins Friday, January 9 via AXS. Fans looking to attend every show can purchase tickets for the entire 3-day series here. Individual tickets can also be purchased for Day 1 featuring Lola Young, Day 2 showcasing Fuerza Regida, and Day 3 repping BigXThaPlug.

Please note, there is limited space available on a first-come, first-served basis for SXSW Platinum and SXSW Music Badge Holders, as well as fans with SXSW Music Festival Wristbands.