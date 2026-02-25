Variety to Host Inaugural True Crime Summit at SXSW

Variety will host its inaugural True Crime Summit at SXSW presented by Investigation Discovery on March 13, convening the most influential voices behind one of entertainment’s most dominant and culturally resonant genres.

This full-day event, open to all festival badgeholders, will explore the enduring global obsession with stories of mystery, justice and deception, from prestige documentaries and investigative journalism to hit television series and chart-topping podcasts. Across film, television and audio, crime storytelling continues to captivate audiences and reshape the entertainment landscape, and Variety’s SXSW gathering will put the creators, executives and experts driving that momentum center stage.

The day will open with a Keynote conversation featuring Nancy Grace, legal commentator and host of “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” in discussion with Dea Lawrence, co-president and publisher of Variety. Grace will offer her perspective on the evolution of crime coverage, the responsibility of reporting on real-life cases, and why audiences remain transfixed by the pursuit of justice.

“As true crime series, movies, and podcasts continue to grow in popularity, Variety recognizes the value of connecting fans with creators and experts in the genre,” said Lawrence. “We are pleased to partner with Investigation Discovery on the inaugural True Crime Summit, offering the SXSW audience direct access to the creative minds behind leading documentaries, series and podcasts.”

The program will also spotlight how ID is redefining the genre through its “Docbuster” programming strategy. Moderated by Emily Longeretta, director of features at Variety, this session will explore how event-level documentaries can be urgent and impactful while remaining empathetic and rooted in the voices most affected. Jason Sarlanis, President, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID and HLN, will join producers Mary Robertson of Maxine Productions, Christina Douglas of Momentum Content and Elli Hakami of Talos Films to discuss breakout hits including “Quiet on Set,” “The Fall of Diddy,” “Lost Women of Alaska,” “House of Hammer” and “The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story,” and talk about how women are helping reshape the future of true crime storytelling.

In “Masters of Investigative Reporting,” moderator Kate Aurthur, Editor-at-Large at Variety, will lead a conversation examining what it takes to translate true crime events into compelling narratives for audiences. Panelists Valerie Bauerlein of The Wall Street Journal, Karolina Waclawiak of BuzzFeed Studios, Elizabeth Chambers of “Toxic,” Tyson Wrensch, featured in “True Crime Presents: American Hustlers,” Andrew Goldman of “Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder,” and Natalie Morales of “48 Hours” will discuss emerging trends in investigative work, from collaborating with law enforcement to engaging audiences for tips, and the craft of shaping facts into powerful storytelling.

Kate Aurthur will also sit down for a fireside chat with John Allen, widely known as MrBallen and creator and host of “MrBallen’s Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stories.” The conversation will delve into the meteoric rise of digital-first crime storytelling and the art of captivating audiences across platforms.

Hooman Shahidi, Chief Product Officer, SimpliSafe will participate in the session ‘Stopping the Story Before It Starts,’ exploring how new technology is enabling improved protection for loved ones at home and interrupting crime before it unfolds.

“The Booming Business of True Crime Storytelling,” moderated by Variety reporter Ethan Shanfeld, will examine the genre’s explosive growth and increasingly competitive landscape. Jonathan Hirsch of Sony Music Entertainment, Kate Navin of Audible, EricSandler of Pushkin Industries, Eva Pilgrim of Inside Edition and David Karabinas of Texas Crew Productions will explore strategies for breaking through, expanding global audiences and sustaining momentum as the field becomes more crowded.

A special session will offer a closer look at “The Red Weather,” the podcast created by Rider Strong, blending a personal real-life narrative with a fictional true-crime mystery. In conversation with Emily Longeretta, Strong will discuss the creative risks and storytelling techniques behind merging memoir and mystery.

“Breaking Through: True Crime at SXSW” will look at standout true crime projects premiering at the festival and the stories audiences will be talking about through 2026. Moderated by Kate Aurthur, the panel will feature filmmakers Chloé Rochereuil (“Crafting Crimes: The Mona Lisa Heist”), Bayan Joonam (“Phoenix Jones: The Rise and Fall of a Real Life Superhero”), Rachel Mason (“My Brother’s Killer”), Sidney Fussell and Jennifer Holness (“While Black”), and Patricia E. Gillespie (“#Skyking”).

The summit will conclude with “True Crime TV Fan Favorites,” moderated by Variety’s Emily Longeretta, bringing together leading producers behind today’s most talked-about series. Jane Lipsitz (“Homicide: LA,” “Homicide: NY”), Patrick MacManus (“Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy”), Michael D. Fuller (“Murdaugh: Death in the Family”), Beth Karas (“Curious Case of...”), Kevin Fitzpatrick (“Evil Lives Here”) and Donald Albright of Tenderfoot TV will discuss how they select cases, balance truth-seeking with respect for victims’ families, and creatively shape stories that continue to resonate with viewers.

“True crime remains one of today’s most captivating genres, continuously sparking culturally shifting conversations. At Investigation Discovery, we’re incredibly proud to lead the space, delivering storytelling that is compelling, nuanced, and powerful,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of ID. “Partnering with an esteemed outlet like Variety on the inaugural True Crime Summit underscores just how significant and dynamic this genre has become, and we’re honored that the creativity and care we put into our work is being recognized as part of the movement driving important conversations across our society.”

As appetite for crime content continues to surge, Variety’s inaugural SXSW summit will serve as a must-attend destination for industry leaders and fans alike — unpacking the storytelling craft, ethical considerations and business strategies driving one of entertainment’s most powerful and enduring genres.

To see the full schedule and RSVP for the event, please visit variety.com/truecrime.