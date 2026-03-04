It’s officially time to gear up—the 2026 SXSW Merch collection has arrived! Of course you already know about the online collection to purchase the coolest, latest items from this year's festival from the comfort of your couch. But for those of you heading to SXSW, did you know you can purchase exclusive merch that's only available on location? Get excited Badgeholders! Find out where to score your gear below!