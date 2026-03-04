It’s officially time to gear up—the 2026 SXSW Merch collection has arrived! Of course you already know about the online collection to purchase the coolest, latest items from this year's festival from the comfort of your couch. But for those of you heading to SXSW, did you know you can purchase exclusive merch that's only available on location? Get excited Badgeholders! Find out where to score your gear below!
Where to Find Official SXSW 2026 On-Site Merchandise
Gear Up in Austin
Main Store & Clubhouses
513 E. 6th St.
Access: All Badgeholders & the public
Dates & Hours
Sunday, March 8: 3pm – 7pm
Monday, March 9: 9am – 7pm
Tuesday, March 10: 9am – 7pm
Wednesday, March 11: 9am – 8pm
Thursday, March 12: 9am – 8pm
Friday, March 13: 9am – 8pm
Saturday, March 14: 9am – 8pm
Sunday, March 15: 10am – 7pm
Monday, March 16: 10am – 7pm
Tuesday, March 17: 10am – 7pm
Wednesday, March 18: 10am – 7pm
800 Congress Ave.
Access: Film & TV / Platinum Badgeholders only
Dates & Hours
Thursday, March 12 – Wednesday, March 18
Noon – 8pm
Access: Innovation / Platinum Badgeholders only
Dates & Hours
Thursday, March 12 – Wednesday, March 18
Noon – 8pm
Access: Music / Platinum Badgeholders only
Dates & Hours
Thursday, March 12 – Wednesday, March 18
Noon – 8pm
Mini Stand Locations
Access: All Badgeholders & the public
Dates & Hours
Thursday, March 12 – Wednesday, March 18
9am – 5pm
Access: All Badgeholders & the public
Dates & Hours
Thursday, March 12 – Wednesday, March 18
Noon – 10pm
Merch Truck
Access: All Badgeholders & the public
Dates & Hours
Monday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 11: 9am – 6pm
Wednesday, March 18: 9am – 6pm
Congress Avenue closure near The Paramount
Access: All Badgeholders & the public
Dates & Hours
Thursday, March 12: 9am – 6pm
Friday, March 13 – Monday, March 16: 11m – 7pm
Tuesday, March 17: 9am – 6pm
Red River Street outside of Stubb’s Bar-B-Q
Access: All Badgeholders & the public
Dates & Hours
Thursday, March 12 – Saturday, March 14: 7pm – 10pm
Monday, March 16 – Wednesday, March 18: 7pm – 10pm
Onion Street, between 6th and 7th Streets
Access: All Badgeholders & the public
Dates & Hours
Sunday, March 15: 7pm – 10pm
