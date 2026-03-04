Where to Find Official SXSW 2026 On-Site Merchandise

Gear Up in Austin

 

It’s officially time to gear up—the 2026 SXSW Merch collection has arrived! Of course you already know about the online collection to purchase the coolest, latest items from this year's festival from the comfort of your couch. But for those of you heading to SXSW, did you know you can purchase exclusive merch that's only available on location? Get excited Badgeholders! Find out where to score your gear below!

Main Store & Clubhouses

513 E. 6th St.

Access: All Badgeholders & the public

Dates & Hours

Sunday, March 8: 3pm – 7pm

Monday, March 9: 9am – 7pm

Tuesday, March 10: 9am – 7pm

Wednesday, March 11: 9am – 8pm

Thursday, March 12: 9am – 8pm

Friday, March 13: 9am – 8pm

Saturday, March 14: 9am – 8pm

Sunday, March 15: 10am – 7pm

Monday, March 16: 10am – 7pm

Tuesday, March 17: 10am – 7pm

Wednesday, March 18: 10am – 7pm

800 Congress Ave.

Access: Film & TV / Platinum Badgeholders only

Dates & Hours

Thursday, March 12 – Wednesday, March 18

Noon – 8pm

Brazos Hall

Access: Innovation / Platinum Badgeholders only

Dates & Hours

Thursday, March 12 – Wednesday, March 18

Noon – 8pm

The Downright

Access: Music / Platinum Badgeholders only

Dates & Hours

Thursday, March 12 – Wednesday, March 18

Noon – 8pm

Mini Stand Locations

The Hilton Hotel

Access: All Badgeholders & the public

Dates & Hours

Thursday, March 12 – Wednesday, March 18

9am – 5pm

Downright Hotel

Access: All Badgeholders & the public

Dates & Hours

Thursday, March 12 – Wednesday, March 18

Noon – 10pm

Merch Truck

The Hilton Hotel

Access: All Badgeholders & the public

Dates & Hours

Monday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 11: 9am – 6pm

Wednesday, March 18: 9am – 6pm

Congress Avenue closure near The Paramount

Access: All Badgeholders & the public

Dates & Hours

Thursday, March 12: 9am – 6pm

Friday, March 13 – Monday, March 16: 11m – 7pm

Tuesday, March 17: 9am – 6pm

Red River Street outside of Stubb’s Bar-B-Q

Access: All Badgeholders & the public

Dates & Hours

Thursday, March 12 – Saturday, March 14: 7pm – 10pm

Monday, March 16 – Wednesday, March 18: 7pm – 10pm

Onion Street, between 6th and 7th Streets

Access: All Badgeholders & the public

Dates & Hours

Sunday, March 15: 7pm – 10pm

