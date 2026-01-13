Announcing Over 300 New Showcase Artists For the 2026 SXSW Music Festival & Conference

South by Southwest is thrilled to announce that over 300 new Showcasing Artists have been invited to perform during the historic 40th year of the SXSW Music Festival running from March 12 to March 18. Mind-blowing musical talent from around the globe will be touching down for seven nights of memorable performances taking place all over downtown Austin at some of the most iconic clubs and venues in the country. In addition, new SXSW Music Conference programming and artist workshops are also being announced!
The latest mega wave of Showcasing Artists includes Deloyd Elze, an up-and-coming artist known for his unique “digital twang” sound, combining traditional American songwriting with experimental and electronic textures. Sitting at the crossroads of Black British culture, DJ AG joins the lineup representing the cutting edge of global pop and contemporary electronic music. Folk sensation Hannah Cohen brings her soothing sounds and cathartic vocals inspired by her time living in the Catskill Mountains. Chilean singer-songwriter Javiera Electra and performing artist Electra Hernández bring a raw, theatrical edge blending art-pop and experimental folk. MARCO PLUS brings his dynamic flow and sharp lyricism to Austin from hip-hop mecca Atlanta, Georgia. Oscar Ortiz gives a modern spin on classic themes blending cumbia norteño, corridos, and Latin pop. Previously opening for Mannequin Pussy and Soccer Mommy, TTSSFU is stepping into the spotlight with her addictive combo of dreamy guitars and hazy vocals. Electronic alt-pop artist Sassy 009 will immerse the SXSW audience with a dreamy, euphoric sound all their own. Led by Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz, the legendary 8-piece punk band Gogol Bordello is also joining this year’s lineup. Previously announced artists Lola Young, BigXThaPlug and Fuerza Regida will be performing at Rolling Stone’s Future of Music showcase.
For the full list of Showcasing Artists announced to date, check out the link HERE!
SXSW Music Showcase Presenters
Also, highlights from today’s announcement of SXSW Music Showcase Presenters include Anniversary Group, Beer n Tacos, Big Loud, Fire Records, M for Montreal, PlantWave, and rocknite.
For the full list of Showcase Presenters announced so far, follow the link HERE.
Music Conference
That’s not all! SXSW also announced new Music Conference programming today, including:
Moving Culture: Music Brand Campaigns with an Eye for Equity—Vatana Shaw, Music Brand Partnerships Agent at United Talent Agency, curates deals that are equally impactful to artists as they are to the broader social ecosystem, striking a balance to ensure artist contentment, impactful authenticity, and relevant representation. In this session, Shaw draws from her dealmaking experience to discuss the ever-evolving new music economy and the strategy behind identifying equitable opportunities for artists at all stages in their career.
Customize Your Artist Marketing Rollout—Drew de Leon, a 15-year music industry veteran, leads a presentation dedicated to customizing your 2026 digital marketing rollout. This session will cover key areas such as artist branding, defining your fans, building your community, developing a consistent content strategy, and mapping out a release plan to set your music catalog up for long-term success.
Unlocking Africa: Real Partnerships and Real Results—This session explores the strategic roadmap for breaking artists across Africa’s dynamic music market by navigating fragmented streaming platforms, hyper-local radio, and fan communities. Speakers Damilola Akinwunmi (Founder/CEO, Dapper Music), Nicole Thomas (Co-Country Manager, Virgin Music Group South Africa), Kay Ikazoboh (Head of Nigeria, Virgin Music Group), and Dominique Wright (Director, SpinLab Communications) provide a real-world case study on turning regional buzz into international momentum.
To see the full list of conference sessions and workshops announced, visit the SXSW schedule HERE.
If you haven’t grabbed one already, Badges and Wristbands can be purchased HERE.
