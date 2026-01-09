Back for 2026, Coca-Cola Sips & Sounds will provide tickets for 1,000 Platinum Badgeholders each day. Lineup includes Christina Aguilera, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Calvin Harris, Foster the People and many more. Platinum Badgeholders can reserve a ticket when their badge’s reservation window opens by going to the Sips & Sounds event listing on the SXSW Schedule. Ticket pickup will be at Auditorium Shores will-call. For more information visit the official Sips & Sounds website.
photo by Coca-Cola Sips and Sounds
