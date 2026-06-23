Startups, start your engines. Pitch is back.

SXSW Pitch is back for its 19th year, and if you're building something that's genuinely pushing the edges of what's possible, this is the room you want to be in. Since its debut, SXSW Pitch has put some of the most innovative startups in the world in front of the investors, industry experts, and early adopters who have the power to change the trajectory of a company overnight. Siri participated in SXSW Pitch before it lived on every iPhone in the world. This is where companies come to launch, to get discovered, and to find the people who believe in what's next before it becomes obvious. Early Bird applications are open now through September 13, 2026, at a fee of $105, with Regular Entry running September 14–November 13, 2026, at $225.

APPLY NOW

The 2027 competition spans eight categories designed to reflect the full breadth of where innovation is actually happening right now: Emerging & Frontier Technologies; Entertainment, Media, Sports & Digital Platforms; Life Sciences, Healthcare & Assistive Tech; Mobility, Manufacturing & Industrial Systems; SaaS, Enterprise & Developer Platforms; Smart Data, Security & FinTech; Student Startups; and Sustainability, Energy & AgTech. If your product or service fits one of these categories, you're eligible to apply - as long as it launched before January 1, 2024, your company hasn't raised over $10 million in combined funding, and the founders retain some portion of ownership.

Here's what makes SXSW Pitch different from other pitch competitions: the audience. When you present at SXSW, you're not just in front of a panel of judges, you're in the middle of a global convergence of early adopters, cross-industry thought leaders, press, and investors who came to Austin specifically to find the next big thing. The energy in those rooms is unlike anything else on the conference circuit, because SXSW draws the kind of curious, forward-thinking audience that doesn't just evaluate ideas, they champion them. The buzz that comes out of a strong SXSW Pitch appearance can follow a startup for years.

Get your entry in before September 13 to take advantage of Early Bird pricing, and come ready to show the world what you're building. We'll see you in Austin, March 15–21, 2027, for South by Southwest.