All the biggest artists have one thing in common: They played at SXSW.

Cardi B shut down Fader Fort six months before she became a superstar. Megan Thee Stallion, Wet Leg, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, all played to 200 cap venues in Austin before they went onto arena tours and global dominance. These aren't origin myths - they're things that actually happen at SXSW Music Festival every year. And they happened because our programmers are eight people with an obsessive commitment to booking artists the rest of the world hasn't caught up to yet. Music Showcase Applications for SXSW 2027 are open now, and if you're an artist with forward motion and something to say, we want to hear from you.

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SXSW Music Festival Showcase applications are open to all music genres, artists from around the world, and both signed and unsigned acts. What our programmers are looking for is harder to define than a genre or a label deal: it's the quality of the music first and foremost, the sense that an artist is building toward something, a recent or upcoming release that gives a showcase greater purpose, and a live performance that people will be talking about long after the last note rings out. We book artists who are spearheading their local or regional musical movements and on the verge of breaking big. We book artists you'd have to fly to another continent to see. We book acts that create nights that can never happen again. If you've got press coverage from tastemaker media - Pitchfork, NME, Paste, BBC Introducing, triple j - include it. If you're working with a publicist, booking agent, or DSP pitching team, name them. If this is your first U.S. tour or you're entering a new market, tell us, we love to be one of your firsts.

If you're invited to showcase, here's what to expect: one official SXSW showcase performance is guaranteed per invited act, with a typical slot of 40 minutes (exceptions may apply depending on genre and venue), taking place March 15–21, 2027. Invited artists receive an Official SXSW Artist Registration Package, which includes SXSW Artist Badges, which are Platinum Badges, for each performing member and one tour manager or manager, giving you access to all official SXSW events plus unique artist-only benefits. Domestic acts consisting of three or more performers may opt instead for monetary compensation of $400 total, or $175 total for a solo or duo act, paid as a one-time direct deposit. Combinations are not permitted. International artists are responsible for securing any necessary visas for U.S. entry, see the International Artists FAQ for guidance, and strongly consider consulting an immigration attorney before agreeing to any performance outside of your official SXSW showcase.

Applications are reviewed by our team, and you'll be notified of your invitation status on or before December 18, 2026. The venues are waiting: Mohawk, Stubb's, Hotel Vegas, Antone's, The Continental Club, and so many more iconic Austin stages where legends are made. Submit your application and come join us in Austin, March 15–21, 2027, for South by Southwest.