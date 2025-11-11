Announcing the First 100 Showcasing Artists and 50 Showcase Presenters For the SXSW 2026 Music Festival & Conference

 

South by Southwest® has just announced the first 100 Showcasing Artists and the first 50 Showcase Presenters for its historic 40th Music Festival. These multi-hyphenate, genre-busting musicians represent the full breadth of global talent confirmed to perform at SXSW 2026 (March 12–18). Platinum-selling rock band The All-American Rejects will kick off the festivities performing at the SXSW Music Opening Party presented by Rivian.

Notable additions from the first 100 Showcasing Artists for the SXSW Music Festival include the enigmatic UK musician Milo Korbenski, whose lo-fi art-pop blends optimism and emotion through catchy hooks, clever lyrics, and hazy distortion. Balancing torn-cone grit with sweet synths and layered vocals, his sound nods to Kurt Vile, The xx, Black Sabbath and Siouxsie Sioux while remaining distinctly his own.

KOAD, the 22-year-old rapper, producer, and songwriter from the San Fernando Valley, blends classic West Coast hip-hop with nostalgic Bollywood influences. Experimental electropop artist and producer DJ_Dave will also perform, introducing audiences to the art of making music using live coding. Brooklyn-based songwriter Hudson Freeman’s star is officially on the rise in the alternative folk scene. The recent success of his stripped-down single "If You Know Me" stands as the Texas-born artist's breakout moment.

L.A. based Indie Rock group The Sophs have also joined the SXSW® 2026 lineup. The six-piece collective is proving that bands still matter in an age of solo artists. Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter runo plum will roll into Austin, Texas to deliver a dose of cathartic indie rock.

Additional highlights from the first 100 Showcasing Artists for the SXSW Music Festival include Fine, La Texana, Chalk, and Grrrl Gang.

For the full list of the first 100 Showcasing Artists announced to date, see below!

SXSW Music Showcase Presenters include returning favorites Billboard, NPR Music Stations, Rolling Stone, British Music Embassy, LA Times' De Los, BMG, BBC Introducing, and The Line of Best Fit, and exciting first time presenters, like Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion, and Dream Con.

For a full list of Showcase Presenters announced to date, see below!

Showcasing Artists

 
Aaron Page
Adeline Hotel
AJ McQueen
The All American Rejects
Angela Autumn
Arroba Nat
Baria
Bayonne
Ben Ellis
bloodsports
Brainwasher
Bricknasty
BrunOG
Bubba Lucky
Buddy Red
buffalo_farm
Calder Allen
Cardinal Bloom
Casket Cassette
CHALK
Commercial Breaks
Couch Dog
Creature Canyon
David Huckfelt
DeVotchKa
DJ_Dave
Easy Honey
Elijah Delgado
Elijah Johnston
Emily Frembgen
Feet
Fine
Five Eight
Georgian
Glassio
Grocery Bag
Grrrl Gang
Gus Baldwin & The Sketch
Gus Englehorn
Hania Derej
Hector Gannet
Hot Garbage
Hudson Freeman
IYLA
J Soulja
Jana Diab
Jaylon Ashaun
Jordan Patterson
Joshua Ray Walker
Jovi Greene
Julie Nolen
Just Jim
Kaash Paige
Kalush Orchestra
Karina Galicia
Karma Sheen
Knats
KOAD
La Texana
Los Discorde
LYNN
Mackwood
Mali Hâf
Matt McClure
MC Frontalot
Milo Korbenski
Montclair
Morgan
Next of Kin
NEZZA
Nug
Olivia Ellen Lloyd
Paisley Fields
People R Ugly
Pierce Washington
Planeta No
Pretty Jane
Radium Dolls
Redolent
REHMA
Reilly Downes
runo plum
Shunk
Sofish
Spike Fuck
Steven Bamidele
Sūn Byrd
t-low
The Band Loula
The Family Battenberg
The Red Eye Gamblers
The Sophs
Unsafe Space Garden
Valsian
Victor Jones
Whitelands
Wim Tapley & The Cannons
YARD
Zastava
Zola Marcelle




Showcase Presenters

 
Academy Fight Songs
Art Decade Creatives
Artist For Artist
Athens in Austin
Audiofemme
BBC Introducing
Billboard
Black Soprano Family
Bluemoon
BMG
British Music Embassy
CareFreeBlackGirl
Chris Hawkins’ Awesome Friends
College of Hip Hop Knowledge
De Los of LA Times
Dialled In
Digilogue
Don Giovanni
Dream Con
Everything RnB
Focus Wales
Future Classic
Good Coughee
High Road Touring
Initiative Musik
Jazz Re:freshed
KCRW
Let’s Gig Brazil
Line of Best Fit
Luck Reunion
Mint Talent Group
Mothland
Music From Ireland
Need Pastel
NPR Music Stations
One Fiinix
Pandora
[PIAS]
Planetary
R&B Block Party
Rolling Stone
Soundvilla’s South Asian House
Space Agency
Spanish Wave
The Smokeout
Tokyo Calling
Traffic
Vinilious Records
We Were Never Being Boring
WYA Austin




Read More

MORE NEWS