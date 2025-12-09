Innovation Conference Alert: New Keynote on Decoding Animal Language, AI, and José Andrés

We are delighted to announce exciting new additions to this year’s Innovation Conference programming! All Innovation Conference badgeholders will have the opportunity to attend bold conversations covering tracks like Tech & AI, Creator Economy, Brand & Marketing. And all badgeholders will want to check out our latest Keynote and Featured Session announcements below, including our ability to communicate with other species, the future of creator led brand partnerships, how AI is reshaping our financial infrastructure, and why advertisers should re-engage with hard-hitting news journalism. These new session announcements focus on the necessity for human connection in the digital age, a theme that dots all tracks this year.

Stay tuned for the complete Speaker and Sessions lineup, and in the meantime, you can explore the schedule and start saving your favorites now! Session dates and times will be announced soon.

Keynote Speaker

Nature Speaks: Can AI Help Us Listen?

More than 8 million species share our planet, and until recently, we’ve only understood the language of humans. In this keynote, Aza Raskin, Co-founder of Earth Species Project, explores how AI is being used to decode the languages of other species, revealing complex, learned communication across the animal kingdom. For the first time in history, we can truly listen. The question isn’t if we’ll break the interspecies barrier. It’s whether we’ll do it in time to change everything. Raskin is our latest Keynote announcement in addition to our Crossover Day Keynote, bestselling author Jennifer B. Wallace.

Aza Raskin, National Geographic Explorer, co-founder of Earth Species Project

Add to Schedule

Featured Speaker

A Conversation with José Andrés

Named one of Time Magazine's “100 Most Influential People” in both 2012 and 2018 and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, José Andrés is an internationally recognized chef, restaurateur, humanitarian, and New York Times bestselling author. In 2010, he formed World Central Kitchen, a non-profit specializing in delivering food relief in the wake of natural and humanitarian disasters that has served nearly a billion hot meals worldwide.

“This is a very important, beautiful, powerful community. I know if something happens, the community of SXSW will always be next to us. In the middle of chaos and mayhem… there you see people next to people; people helping people. Longer tables, not higher walls. That’s the world we all need to believe in.” – José Andrés in 2023

South By Southwest is proud to announce José Andrés as our 2026 Hall of Fame Inductee. Previous Hall of Fame Inductees include Marc Cuban (2025), Dan Rather (2023), Kara Swisher (2017), and Baratunde Thurston (2016).

Add to Schedule

Featured Sessions

The Mythical Model: Next Gen Creator-Brand Partnerships

Digital ad spend will hit $600 billion this year, with brands expected to shift more budget to creators. But how can creators themselves tap this massive opportunity? Rhett & Link, legendary creators and hosts of Good Mythical Morning, will discuss their innovative brand partnership model — built on 360 campaigns, programmatic ads, sponsorships, direct integrations, and the latest brand matching technology — and how other creators can unlock new revenue opportunities to create lasting careers.

Arthur Leopold, Co-Founder and CEO, Agentio

Kaya Yurieff, Co-Founder & Writer, Scalable

Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, Co-founders of Mythical Entertainment

Add to Schedule

The Internet of Value Meets the Internet of Intelligence

As AI and blockchain mature in parallel, we are witnessing the emergence of two powerful networks: the Internet of Intelligence, where autonomous AI systems reason and act, and the Internet of Value, where tokenized assets and stablecoins move frictionlessly across borders.

This session explores what happens when these two networks converge — when AI agents can hold, send, and earn value — and how this convergence will reshape global commerce, financial systems, and enterprise operations. Drawing from her experience leading AI transformation at Circle, an internet infrastructure company pioneering stablecoins, Li Fan will share both the vision and operational realities of building compliant, intelligent, and scalable financial infrastructure for the AI era.

Li Fan, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Circle

Add to Schedule

The Future of News

A thriving news industry is essential—not only to democracy, but also as a powerful platform for marketers and advertisers. Yet concerns about brand safety have caused many to retreat from news content, often based on outdated fears and misinformation. In an era of rapid technological disruption—including the rise of AI and increasing cultural polarization— this panel unites marketers and media experts to challenge assumptions and champion news. We'll explore how advertisers can re-engage with journalism in ways that uphold brand values, build consumer trust, and deliver real business results.

Alexis William, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Stagwell

Rebecca Grossman-Cohen, Chief of Staff to the CEO and SVP, Strategic Partnerships, The New York Times

Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief, Newsweek

Betsy Reed, U.S. Editor, The Guardian

Add to Schedule

After the holidays, stay tuned at the start of 2026 for more announcements across Music, Film & TV, and Innovation. Be the first to know of any information leading up to the event through Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and our newsletter.