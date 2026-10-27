Visionary Voices Are Back for Year Two

In every era, a new class of iconic tastemaskers drive the conversations around the largest cultural shifts unfolding right in front of them. These days, many are working from their phones and newsletters. Some have huge followings, while others have small audiences with serious clout, but their impact on influencing the most powerful decision makers across industries looms large.

Last year, we asked executives across tech, music, film and TV, media, marketing, and social impact about who they subscribe to in order to stay on top of their game. The answers became our very first Visionary Voices list of 33 experts, including screenwriter and critic Hunter Harris, AI scientist Rana el Kaliouby, political content creator Amanda Nelson, Rachel Karten of Link in Bio, and Ryan Broderick of Garbage Day to name a few.

As SXSW 2027 approaches, we’re excited to announce the second annual Visionary Voices Awards. This year, we’re focusing on six of the most impactful areas of cultural change:

Tech & AI Brand & Marketing Creator Economy Lifestyle Startups Workplace Film & TV Music

This year’s list is curated by the people closest to the work: Our incredible team of Innovation programmers who build each track at SXSW will bring forward the voices they’re watching most closely, along with their trusted networks of influential figures shaping these industries at large.

Stay tuned. We’ll be revealing this year’s honorees in early 2027.