2027 SXSW Predictions, According to Our Programmers

With SXSW 2027 badges on sale, we begin our annual sprint to pull together thousands of sessions, networking events, music showcases, film screenings, and activations for March. Each summer, our programmers sift through countless signals, conversations with industry experts, and dive deep with the creative community to try to define the cultural winds of the next six months. This year, all signals point to a major change.

An ever-changing business landscape for our core communities in tech, marketing, and entertainment have made each of the past five years feel like individual decades (we’re essentially all feeling 500-years-old in the ongoing post-pandemic time warp). And yet something in the ether has shifted suddenly. Maybe it’s a vibe, a new tone in conversations we’re having, or maybe it’s a sense that people are coming together in a way that feels more like the start of a new movement. With that in mind, here are some of our predictions for 2027, a year that’s going to be a pivotal moment across tech and creative industries alike.

Take a look at some of the strongest trend forecasts our team is seeing here below:

-Greg Rosenbaum

Innovation Conference: Katie Perera, Sr. Director, Innovation

AI Reality Check

We’ve been tracking the AI hype cycle since long before your favorite LLM was a household name. Heading into 2027, we are at the precipice of what long-lasting AI adoption will actually mean. Organizations that rushed to become AI-native are feeling the impacts of skyrocketing token costs and the reality that replacing human judgment was always an illusion. We are seeing AI adoption shift away from trying to mimic human originality at any cost and refocusing instead on the genuine productivity gains it has to offer. We see this shift as a seismic moment to discover the utilitarian power of AI while sharpening our appreciation for true human ingenuity.

Brands & Creator Economy, All Grown Up

We are also seeing an industry-defining shift as we watch the creator economy grow up in real time. Creators are professionalizing their business models while traditional professionals and brands are “creatorizing” their expertise to reach new audiences and bolster their marketability in a dynamic job market. This critical moment feels like we’re finally out of the awkward adolescent phase of sponcon. We’ve officially entered the era of contemporary marketing, where brand partnerships are shifting away from rigidly transactional deals toward genuine and authentic co-creation. Partnerships are no longer just about high-priced influencer deals; they’re about creating a rich ecosystem blending creator-led narratives, employee-driven brand representation, and an engaged community. SXSW has always been the sandbox where these shifts take shape, and this year’s programming will illustrate what the next generation of marketing actually looks like in practice.

Film & TV Festival & Conference — Peter Debruge, Director, Film & TV Festival

The U.S. box office set record highs this summer. That’s great news if you’re Christopher Nolan or one of three anointed young creators. So why are the majority of independent (and studio) films still struggling to break through? The Iron Lung/Obsession/Backrooms phenomenon basically showed Hollywood what’s possible, whetting the industry’s appetite for fresh voices and young creators. Lucky for us, that’s just what SXSW specializes in (just a reminder that Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton launched his career at SXSW with Short Term 12).

We’re deep into submissions now, searching for discoveries in unconventional places. And we’re crafting panels and talks on the conference side that address Hollywood’s scramble to find the world’s next hot creator, which just might be … you?



TV Program Expanding

Fifteen years after SXSW shook up the film festival paradigm by making room for TV on our stages and screens (it all started when SX winner Lena Dunham’s Girls debuted here), we’re doubling down on our commitment to episodic storytelling. The medium has only gotten richer and more interesting in that time, which has inspired us to expand how we treat it. Expect premieres of new series, just as we brought you The Studio and Beef in the past. And get ready for other creative ways to go behind the scenes of our favorite shows.





Music Festival & Conference — Brian Hobbs, VP Music Festival

After stopping by SXSW 2026, Ella Langley hit a 21-week streak at the top of the Billboard charts with her hit single, “Choosing Texas” and Don Toliver and Noah Kahan set the tone for their sold out summer tours. Our Grulke Prize winner La Texana signed with WME for representation and fellow Grulke Prize winner Angela Autumn signed a record deal with Secretly. Victoryland got a tour support slot with LCD Soundsystem and SXSW breakout act Panic Shack got a tour support slot with Sex Pistols.

Our demo listening sessions were epic in 2026. That realtime industry feedback and critique was a special moment for a lot of artists who put themselves out there. For SXSW 2027, we’re making them an even bigger part of the program.

Beyond the incredible artists that are coming to SXSW 2027, the business itself is continuing to evolve at an unbeatable pace. The strategies that artists are using to release their new music, from marketing it to monetizing and touring is constantly evolving. Our Music Conference exists as a space to give artists a front row seat to the top-tier industry experts in all of these topics and amplify their efforts towards success.

Comedy Festival — Sam Schles, Director, Comedy Festival

Comedy has always been at the cutting edge of culture, and we’re living in a particularly exciting time for the business of comedy. Audiences are craving more interaction at live shows, and we don’t mean crowd work. From dating shows to game shows to live interviews, audiences want to walk away feeling like they’re part of something. And on the digital side, the membrane between podcasts, digital series, and TV shows is getting thinner and thinner. Comedians are often at the forefront of this kind of work, as they are masters at crafting punchy, hyper-topical material that can travel on any platform.



In 2027, we’re continuing our mission as a discovery engine and creative incubator. Whether it’s next gen comedians breaking out on social media, creators building the next great talk show, to comedy brands and networks redefining how communities are built, this festival celebrates the outsized impact comedy has on the world. We’ll be creating ‘Only at SXSW Moments’ with our sister festivals of Film & TV, Music, and Podcasts, by converging talent onto one stage. The big idea? Making SXSW Comedy Festival the industry event we in the community have always wanted to attend.

Big News: SXSW Podcast Festival Announced (March 17 – March 20)

Finally, going against all rules of good writing, the most exciting is saved for last; announcing the SXSW Podcast Festival. We’ll have dedicated stages kitted out for the best-quality live recordings, as well as industry talks with the platforms, brands, companies and talent driving more growth in this +$50 Billion dollar industry. The SXSW Podcast Festival will take place from March 17 – 20 and will be open to all badgeholders.

We can’t wait to see you in Austin this March! In the meantime, plan your schedule and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Bluesky to learn about the latest announcements.