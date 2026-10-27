Your Picks are In! 340+ PanelPicker Sessions Announced for SXSW 2027

After 94,484 community votes on 3,320 submitted proposals, we’re happy to announce 340+ community-selected sessions for SXSW 2027.

Spanning the Innovation, Film & TV and Music Conferences, this year’s trending topics included Tech & AI, Creator Economy, and Health. Across all three conferences, we started noticing common patterns emerging, from the role of humans in an AI world to the future of creativity.

Explore five of these themes below, then be sure to browse the full lineup and start bookmarking your favorites in the SXSW Schedule.

The Human Touch

Innovation Conference

Human taste and judgment are of utmost importance as we face the reality of AI adoption, token costs and more. How do we stay relevant and distinctive when we all have the same models in our pockets?

Take a look at these Sessions: