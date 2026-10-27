Your Picks are In! 340+ PanelPicker Sessions Announced for SXSW 2027

After 94,484 community votes on 3,320 submitted proposals, we’re happy to announce 340+ community-selected sessions for SXSW 2027.
Spanning the Innovation, Film & TV and Music Conferences, this year’s trending topics included Tech & AI, Creator Economy, and Health. Across all three conferences, we started noticing common patterns emerging, from the role of humans in an AI world to the future of creativity.
Explore five of these themes below, then be sure to browse the full lineup and start bookmarking your favorites in the SXSW Schedule.
The Human Touch
Innovation Conference
Human taste and judgment are of utmost importance as we face the reality of AI adoption, token costs and more. How do we stay relevant and distinctive when we all have the same models in our pockets?
Take a look at these Sessions:
Physical AI
Innovation Conference
The next phase of AI brings the technology off your computer and into the real world. From robots and wearables to satellites, the next iteration of jobs, investments and products is here.
Take a look at these Sessions:
Longevity
Innovation Conference
People today don’t just want to live better, they want to live longer. Advancements in science and technology have created new ways to stay healthy longer.
Take a look at these Sessions:
Hollywood Rewired
Film & TV Conference
Studio budgets, antitrust fights, AI likeness rights and internet-born intellectual property: Industry leaders unpack how money, power and new formats are reshaping what gets made.
Take a look at these Sessions:
Protecting Artist Creativity
Music Conference
How can artists safeguard their creative rights, voices and intellectual property while establishing ethical standards for AI use, protecting ownership and maintaining control as AI transforms music creation as we know it?
Take a look at these Sessions:
Thank you to everyone who proposed, voted, and helped shape the SXSW 2027 program. These sessions are just the beginning of what’s ahead, so be sure to explore the full lineup in the SXSW Schedule and buy your badge by 11:59pm PT on October 29 to save $800.