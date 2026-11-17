The SXSW 2027 Music Festival lineup is taking shape, and it’s going global. The first wave brings 100 artists across 42 unique genres and 21 countries, with international artists accounting for over half of the upcoming acts.

A Scottish punk duo known for crowdsurfing. Norteño Sax from Ojinaga, Mexico. Soulful New Orleans hip-hop. That’s just a taste of the first wave of artists heading to Austin for SXSW 2027.

We hand-selected 10 of the first-wave artists that represent the full spectrum of this years lineup, but don’t forget to check out the full lineup on our SXSW Schedule.

1. bed

Tokyo, Japan

Genre: Punk, Post-Punk

This Tokyo four-piece’s ferocious collage of techno, punk, and pop has earned them a reputation as one of the best live bands in Japan. They’ve shared stages with fellow electronic experimenter ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and are poised to make a similar breakthrough with international audiences.

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2. Boko Yout

Stockholm, Sweden

Genre: Rock, Post-Punk

Combining raw alt-rock experimentation with visceral worldbuilding, Boko Yout have quickly become one of Europe’s most talked-about new acts. With cosigns from A$AP Rocky and Doja Cat and support slots for fellow Swedish disruptors Viagra Boys, the funk-punk band continues to ascend.

Follow Boko Yout on Instagram, Spotify and YouTube

3. La Fiera de Ojinaga

Ojinaga, Mexico

Genre: Latin, Norteño Sax

La Fiera de Ojinaga is a Mexican regional music band from Ojinaga, Chihuahua, known for its distinctive norteño sax sound. Blending traditional norteño music with modern influences, they make their SXSW debut alongside the Dallas-based Azteca Records.

Follow La Fiera de Ojinaga on Instagram, Spotify and YouTube

4. Cowboy Hunters

Glasgow, Scotland

Genre: Punk, Alternative

Cowboy Hunters are breakout Scottish punk duo Megan Pollock and Desmond Johnston. Recent buzzy drop “Punched In The Head” bagged over 200,000 streams in its first six days and caught the attention of KEXP, Zane Lowe, and BBC 6 Music. With a reputation for live chaos and upcoming support slots for LCD Soundsystem, the high-energy act’s star continues to rise.

Follow Cowboy Hunters on Instagram, Spotify and YouTube

5. Rome Streetz

New York, NY, United States

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Renowned for his singular take on hardcore hip-hop, legendary Griselda Records signee Rome Streetz will make his SXSW debut in 2027.

Follow Rome Streetz on Instagram, Spotify and YouTube

6. La Reezy

New Orleans, LA, United States

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

La Reezy is a rising hip-hop artist from New Orleans whose music embodies the city’s rich culture, sound, and spirit. Blending soulful production, Southern rap influences, and thoughtful storytelling, he brings an authentic New Orleans perspective to a new generation of hip-hop.

Follow La Reezy on Instagram, Spotify and YouTube

7. LYNN

Birmingham, AL, United States

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap, R&B

Riding the high of her recent viral On The Radar freestyle, 2027 is poised to be a breakout year for the Birmingham-born rap powerhouse Lynn. Now based in Austin, LYNN specializes in fusing smooth, soulful R&B with unapologetic hip-hop bars.

Follow LYNN on Instagram, Spotify and YouTube

8. Girl in the Year Above

London, United Kingdom

Genre: Rock, Alternative

This buzzy Irish–Cornish quintet blends Celtic storytelling with cathartic, emotionally charged alt-rock. Boasting sold-out headline shows across Europe and a spot on Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man film soundtrack, the Transgressive Records signees arrive at SXSW with a full head of steam.

Follow Girl in the Year Above on Instagram and Spotify

9. ANASOF

Mexico City, Mexico

Genre: Latin, Indie Pop

After building an impressive career behind the scenes as a songwriter for some of today’s most exciting Latin talent, the versatile ANASOF’s solo star is rising as a prolific new voice in contemporary pop.

Follow ANASOF on Instagram, Spotify and YouTube

10. Wild Pink

New York, NY, United States

Genre: Rock, Indie Rock

Indie staples Wild Pink take the SXSW stage in support of their sixth album, Still Coming Down, released via Fire Talk. With piercing lyricism and contributions from MJ Lendermen, the record cements John Ross’ status as an alt-rock beacon.

Follow Wild Pink on Instagram, Spotify and YouTube

Ready to catch these artists live? Badges for SXSW 2027 are on sale now. Secure your spot today and start building your week in the SXSW Schedule.