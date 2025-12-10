Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW 2026: Don Toliver, Junior H, Mau P & More

Amazing news! Billboard is returning to South by Southwest in Austin, TX again this year to present three electric nights of live music performances from Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15. Each night of the signature concert series will showcase a different musical genre, starting with R&B/ hip-hop artist Don Toliver on Friday March 13 and Música Mexicana sensation Junior H on Saturday March 14. Closing out the proceedings on Sunday March 16, Carnival Cruise Line presents acclaimed Dutch-DJ and producer Mau P.
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park is playing host for this event, and you can get tickets for all three days here.
There is limited space available on a first come first serve basis for SXSW Platinum and SXSW Music Badge Holders, as well as fans with SXSW Music Festival Wristbands to make sure they don’t miss out on three incredible days of music. General admission tickets will be available via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, December 12 at 9:00 a.m. CT.
