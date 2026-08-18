Everything You Need to Know About SXSW 2027 Right Now

Every year, our SXSW programming teams have fun predicting themes that might potentially shape the story of the upcoming SXSW event. Scroll any feed, read any headline, and it’s rare to not feel as though AI has main character energy. We’re placing our bets on the one thing no algorithm can predict for SXSW 2027: the next great ideas will be driven by human creativity. The founders, artists, filmmakers, musicians and iconoclasts who turn ideas into shaping the future are why we believe creativity always wins.

SXSW 2027 is happening in Austin from March 15–21, and our creative village is back to weave the thread that ties Innovation, Film & TV, Music, Comedy, and everything in between together. And with the Austin Convention Center still under construction, we want to give you an early preview of the pop-up SXSW village taking shape across downtown Austin.

We’ve also got a TON of exciting updates to share below, all because you asked and we listened. Take a look into everything you need to know, and lock in the lowest rate of the season when you buy early.

WHAT’S NEW IN 2027

Introducing: The SXSW Podcast Festival 3/17—3/20

Podcast programming has been one of the fastest-growing corners of SXSW over the last few years — from Pivot to Bill Burr’s Monday Morning Podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, and The Guardian‘s Football Weekly Podcast, the appetite for live recordings and behind-the-mic conversations keeps climbing. In 2027, we’re giving that world its own dedicated home: the SXSW Podcast Festival. With brands, marketers, tech, and talent all in the same room, it’s the place to dig into where the format is headed creatively and expand the business side of the conversation too.

Innovation Tracks Now Monday–Friday — Dates that Line Up with Business Travel

You asked, we listened: the Innovation community wanted core programming to run Monday through Friday, more in line with other business conferences, and that’s exactly what we did. Film, Music, and Comedy will still overlap with Innovation throughout the week, and Film and Music Keynotes and Featured Sessions will continue to run on Saturday, which are open to all Innovation badgeholders. We’ve also grouped tracks so the right people are always in the room together, because we want convergence built in from the start. Check out the full track timeline on our track page and be sure and book your travel to coincide with the content & community most relevant to you.

Map Reveal: The 2027 SXSW Creative Village

With the Austin Convention Center still under transformation, we’re once again building our pop-up Creative Village to convene across downtown Austin. Here’s the first edition of our pop-up village. More venues to come!

Locals Only: The 512 Club

We’re rolling out special perks for our Austin neighbors. Buy your badge with an Austin zip code and you’ll unlock better badge rates, insider perks, and a few incredible surprises we’ll be announcing in the lead-up to March 2027. Every perk is our way of saying thanks to our local friends and supporters who are core to SXSW’s DNA. Announcing our first perk: downtown lounge, a locals-only space that creates the ultimate Austin business network.



Music Wristbands — On Sale Now

Music wristbands were a hit last year, so starting today, we’re bringing them back at their lowest price of the season! SXSW is one of the biggest music festivals in the world, and a wristband gets you into that universe for the early rate of $149. If you’re a working musician or industry professional, we recommend a Music Badge instead: it unlocks priority access to showcases, industry sessions and keynotes, plus exclusive parties, demo listening sessions, and networking built for the industry side of things. Buy a Music Badge to accelerate your career, no matter what stage you’re at here.

Clubhouses Are Back

Innovation, Film & TV, and Music Clubhouses are returning for 2027. Based on your feedback, we’ll make it even easier to find the events that matter most to your specific goals, while keeping each Clubhouse a place to recharge between programming. This year, the Music Clubhouse is moving closer to the rest of our event so it’s less of a trek between the Music Conference and our other programming.

Innovation Clubhouse — Brazos Hall

— Brazos Hall Film & TV Clubhouse — 800 Congress

— 800 Congress Music Clubhouse (New Location!) — The Thompson Hotel

Reservations Are Back (and way better)

Last year we introduced our brand new reservations system, which made it easier for attendees to plan ahead for their top sessions, screenings, showcases and more. New things are hard, but we’ve worked out the kinks to better handle the demand, and we’ve simplified when reservations open up for SXSW 2027.



All SXSW events have walk up lines, so keep in mind that reservations only account for a portion of the room. Reservations will go live:

March 9, 11am CT / 9am PT — Platinum Badges

— Platinum Badges March 9, 2pm CT /12pm PT — All Badges

— All Badges March 14, 11am CT/9am PT — Platinum and Film & TV Badges get unlimited, non-conflicting screening reservations

Film & TV Festival fans, take note: the historic Paramount Theatre will be under construction during SXSW 2027. In its place, we’re building an incredible screening experience at an equally iconic Austin venue, ACL Live at The Moody Theater — home to some of our biggest red carpets and premieres of the week.

Our full lineup of Film & TV venues for 2027:

North of the River

ACL Live at The Moody Theater

State Theatre

Violet Crown

AFS Cinema (not serviced by shuttle)

South of the River

Zach Theatre

Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Rollins Theatre