PanelPicker Community Voting Is Now Open: Vote on Your Favorite Sessions

Help select SXSW 2027 programming! PanelPicker® community voting is open August 5-23, 2026. Cast your vote for your favorite session ideas you want to see in March.

Participating in PanelPicker community voting gives you a unique opportunity to shape the 2027 program. Don’t miss this chance to have your say in this year’s event. Your vote can influence which innovative and insightful proposals make it to the stage in March.

Final sessions are decided by the public, the SXSW Advisory Board, and SXSW staff. Be sure to submit your votes before the deadline on Sunday, August 23 at 11:59pm PT.

How to Vote

To participate in the voting process, sign in or create an account for free at panelpicker.sxsw.com.

Select SXSW 2027 on the landing page to vote for SXSW proposals

You can filter proposals by using the session track, format, focus area, tags, and level check boxes

Use the search field to find specific proposals using the title, description keywords, and speakers

Cast your vote cast your vote by selecting the heart icon next to the title of the session

Vote once per proposal

Tips for Voting