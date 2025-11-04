2026 Latest Film and TV Conference Announcement

The latest round of community voted PanelPicker sessions has arrived! Take a look through the viewfinder at some of the top trending themes that tackle how filmmakers and the movie industry can continue to thrive in an ever-changing cinematic landscape. How are Journalists and Publishers deciding how to adapt their stories for TV? What are producers doing to rewrite the playbook if we truly are living in a Post-DEI Hollywood? What are some new ways Indie films can get noticed, and so much more. Here’s an advance look at some of the film sessions coming your way during the SXSW Film and TV Festival & Conference. These conversations are meant to engage, inform and inspire you, so keep checking the SXSW® festival schedule for all the latest updates!



PanelPicker® Film Sessions Highlights





What makes a piece of journalism ripe for adaptation? As headlines spark conversations across social and in everyday life, studios are attuned to how audiences respond—often using that response to guide their next project. But it’s publishers that are uniquely positioned to bring these stories to the screen, thanks to their unparalleled access to journalists and sources. Hear from Vox Media, Buzzfeed, and The Atlantic as they share insights on which stories to adapt, how to decide the best genre for journalism IP, and how to work with journalists to expand reporting across platforms.

Speakers include: Karolina Waclawiak - Buzzfeed Studios, Dana Olkkonen - Vox Media, Linzee Troubh - The Atlantic.

As DEI loses institutional backing, a new class of underrepresented producers is rewriting the rules—building hit content, creative power, and commercial leverage on their own terms. This session explores how to turn crisis into strategy, pitching into deals, and representation into real returns. For anyone ready to produce boldly in a cautious industry, this is the roadmap to navigating—and thriving—in post-DEI Hollywood.

Speakers include: Kamala Avila-Salmon - Kas Kas Productions, James Lopez - Macro Film Studios, Bing Chen - Gold House, Angelique Jackson - Variety

You made a great film. Now what? With streamers scaling back, traditional buyers pulling out, and theatrical costs soaring, indie filmmakers are left navigating a broken and uncertain distribution pipeline. This session explores bold, alternative release strategies—grassroots outreach, community-driven campaigns, eventized theatrical runs, digital-first models, and more—that are helping meaningful, niche stories find their audiences. We’ll examine the macro industry shifts behind the disruption and spotlight the innovative approaches rewriting the independent film playbook.

Speakers include: Sophia Yen - Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, Elizabeth Woodward - WILLA, Giulia Caruso - Sundance Institute, Jared Geesey - Angel Studios

Again, be sure to check out the latest sessions per track to start planning your SXSW® schedule!